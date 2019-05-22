City of Clovis street sweeper crashes into a building after collision

The collision caused the street sweeper to lose control and crashed into a building in the southwest corner of the Bullard and Villa intersection.

Earlier this morning on May 22, a City of Clovis street sweeper truck heading south bound on Villa collided with another vehicle going east bound on Bullard according to Clovis Police.