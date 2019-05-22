City of Clovis street sweeper crashes into a building after collision

Earlier this morning on May 22, a City of Clovis street sweeper truck heading south bound on Villa collided with another vehicle going east bound on Bullard according to Clovis Police.
The collision caused the street sweeper to lose control and crashed into a building in the southwest corner of the Bullard and Villa intersection.
The drivers of both vehicles walked away with minor injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Also, there was no one in the building at that time when the crash occurred.
Clovis Police is still investigating.