City of Clovis Offering Housing Rehabilitation Program

Recently, the City of Clovis announced that they will be offering a housing rehabilitation program to low income, owner occupied households in the City of Clovis.

Including mobile homes, the housing rehabilitation program would focus on correcting health and/or safety issues found in a home. In order to do so, the program offered by the City would provide financial assistance in the form of either a loan or grant depending on the level of repairs needed at one’s home. These repairs of course would also have to be identified and approved by the City.

In a Facebook post done by the City, it’s listed that typical repairs include roof leaks, air conditioning or heating repairs, flooring, accessibility, painting, and bathroom repairs.

The six page application is a pre-screen application and is not a final approval of an application. It is followed by an eighteen page brochure on the dangers of lead poisoning.

For more information and to find a link to the application you can follow the link provided on the City of Clovis website.

You can also obtain an application by calling the City of Clovis at (559) 324-2060.