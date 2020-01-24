City of Clovis Housing Survey Taking Place Through March

The City of Clovis will conduct housing surveys to access housing rehabilitation needs through March.

Be on the lookout for city staff member Vanessa Garza, who is tasked with surveying about 6,357 homes. She drives a white Prius with a Clovis City Housing Survey design and will be taking photos and notes on her iPad.

Garza is conducting “street-view” inspections, meaning she will inspect the front of houses while not disturbing residents. Her survey includes checking the conditions of windows, roofs, stucco and front yard porches. Each survey only takes about two minutes.

The survey is part of the Fresno Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Element.

George González, an associate planner with the City of Clovis, said the survey will help the city understand the housing needs of its residents.

“We just want to give a well-rounded view or understanding of the conditions of our homes here in the city,” Gonzalez said. “Once we get that done it will put us in a better position to potentially look at grants or loan opportunities to identify those homes that need help and perhaps offer a low interest loan to the homeowner to make necessary repairs.”

Residents can call the City of Clovis Planning Commission at 559-324-2340 if they have any questions.