City-County All-Stars feature five Clovis basketball players

The best high school players in the Central Valley got to show their stuff on the hardtop at the City-County All-Star Basketball game at Bullard High School on May 11.

The exhibition match, which teams up the top talent of high school boys and girls, featured five Clovis senior athletes playing their final game in their high school jerseys.

Three Clovis West teammates were on the girls North Team roster: guards Madison Campbell and Champney Pulliam, and forward/center Aari’yanna Sanders.

Clovis West shooting guard Grayson Carper and Clovis East guard Shawno Roberts teamed up on the boys North Team and Clovis East center Bryce Barton participated on the boys West Team.

Also representing Clovis West was head coach Craig Campbell, who was selected to lead the girls North Team in the All-Star match.

Boys North vs. South

In a tightly contested final game of the evening, the boys South Team defeated the North Team with a final score of 93-92.

Roberts had a standout performance, scoring 21 points in the contest. Carper also had a big night with 13 points.

Boys East vs. West

The boys East Team won its match over the West with a score of 91-80. Despite the loss, Barton was a presence on the court, posting 21 points in the match.

Girls North vs. South

The North Team earned the victory with a 72-52 win over the South Team.

The Clovis West trio of Campbell, Pulliam and Sanders helped contribute to the win with their scoring effort. Pulliam was locked in at the perimeter, nailing five 3-pointers in the game, Campbell posted 17 points and Sanders finished with nine points of her own.

Girls East vs. West

The girls West Team took the win with a final score of 69-44.