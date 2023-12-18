City Council recognizes Clovis Youth Commission

Karla Sanchez Parra

December 11, 2023 – In attendance: Mayor Ashbeck, Mayor Pro Tem Mouanoutoua, and Councilmembers Bessinger, and Pearce.

The meeting began with the recognition of students who were selected to be a part of the new city of Clovis Youth Commission. To qualify a candidate had to be a 10th or 11th grade student and live in the city of Clovis.

Mayor Ashbeck stated in regards to the commission, “It’s about leadership and it’s about service. Giving beyond yourself is a hard concept at 16. I’m certain I couldn’t have formulated that.”

Mayor Ashbeck and Mayor Pro Tem Mouanoutoua made an official request to create a youth commission for engaging youth voices in the city of Clovis on October 2nd. On December 11th, the motion was passed with three in favor, one abstention, and one absentee. Parents, siblings, and community members went up to the podium to speak with pride about the students.

Daphne Goldberg, sister to Bonnie, one of the elected members of the Youth Commission, praised her sister. “She’s really happy being here and loves the City of Clovis. I’m just really proud of her.”

The first meeting of the City of Clovis Youth Commission will be held in January. After a group photo with the students, the council moved on to public comments not related to the new commission.

A woman from Paso Robles, California wanted the council to be aware that she believed RV Liquidation Center, or RVs for Less Inc., had or was still doing business illegally in the community.

Since the location of the aforementioned business was no longer operating in the City of Clovis, council members told the concerned speaker that unfortunately her concern was a larger civil matter and they would take the action as far as they could.

A citizen was concerned with the area on the streets of Second and Minnewawa where there is a cul-de-sac.

She stated that many encampments had formed where it was visible there were, “people smoking meth out of glass pipes, taking their pants off and urinating, and transactions of cash in what appears to be drug dealing.”

Her contact information was taken and she would be referred to the Clovis Police Department. An item of the Consent calendar was pulled. This was item two, which was street closure requests.

Cora Shipley, president of the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.), is asking for a car show in April to not be held on a Saturday.

She stated that April would be very busy with three out of four Saturdays being held in April, affecting businesses in Old Town Clovis. Cora suggested the show be moved to a Sunday.

Mayor Ashbeck moved to approve the other 5 items and suggested the parties have a meeting together and resolve it at a later date.

The council then spoke about Item 7. An Ordinance of the City Council of Clovis amending sections 5.22.02 and 5.22.05 of chapter 5.22, of Title 5 of the Clovis Municipal Code Pertaining to Definitions and Regulations for Deliveries of Medical Marijuana within the city.

The council spoke at length about this as the City was firmly against that item.