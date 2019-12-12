City Council Meeting: CHSU and Rodeo Association request approval for LED signs, Lennar Homes looking to add 137 Homes

The City of Clovis held their City Council meeting on Monday Dec. 9.

During the meeting a topic that was discussed at large was a request to consider the initiation of ordinance amendment for the use of electronic message LED and video display signs. The applicants who made this request are the Clovis Rodeo Association and California Health Sciences University.

Generally these signs are not allowed in Clovis. Some concerns that came with the usage of these signs were the brightness of the signs which can cause distractions. Another concern was these signs slowly slipping into catering to advertising.

A positive aspect that would come with these LED signs is being able to broadcast emergencies for the public to see. For example weather, amber alerts, and road closures. Anything that needs to be broadcasted to the public right away.

The City Council approved the request initiating an ordinance to further work on the details of the usage of these digital signs.

The other topic that had a large discussion surrounding it was a request to the general plan and Herndon-Shepherd specific plan to redesignate from low density residential to the medium density. Adding 137 houses to that area.

There were concerns from the public at the meeting about what that would do to the already heavy traffic in that area. Right now Shepherd Avenue is considered an expressway, so there are concerns surrounding the impact it will have on the already growing traffic.

City Council Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first, second, and third Monday of each month.

The public is always welcome to attend City Council Meetings and Planning Commission Meetings.