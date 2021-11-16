City Council Approves Remodeling of Fire Station 2

Fire Station 2 will be getting a new look thanks to the City Council unanimous approval.

On November 15th, the Clovis City Council voted 5-0 for the rezoning, re-designation, and remodeling of Fire Station 2. This station is located on Minnewawa between Santa Ana and Shaw Avenues.

The Clovis Planning Commission previously approved the plans unanimously to move to the City Council in their meeting on October 28th.

The property will redesignate 0.85 acres of property from General Commercial classification to Public/Quasi Public Facilities classification. There will also be a rezoning of 0.34 acres of property from C-2 (Community commercial) Zone District to the P-F (Public Facilities) Zone District. These changes will facilitate the new site layout and construction of the new station.

According to the site layout, the floor plan includes six dorms, three restrooms, an office, fitness gym, kitchen & tv room, and the apparatus bay. Together these rooms total 5200 square feet.

Councilmember Bob Whalen was excited to see the design and praised those who created the design for the station.

“I’m glad that we don’t lower our standards,” Whalen said. “I’m really pleased with the creativity we’re seeing coming out of Planning and Development. Thanks for all of your work.”

According to the schedule presented to the council, the design phase will begin in 2022 now that all amendments have been approved. By 2023, the existing building will be demolished and construction will begin on the new building. Construction should be completed by 2024.

To view the full breakdown of the redesigned Fire Station 2, you can find the meeting on the City of Clovis Youtube page. You can also visit the City of Clovis website and click on “agendas”.