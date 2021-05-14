Chukchansi Gold to Host Job Fair

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 18.

The job fair will take place at the Chukchansi’s Training Butler Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The resort is looking to fill 70 part time and full time positions that include:

floor supervisors

central service representatives

guest room attendants

security officers

environmental services

line cooks

bartenders

servers

bussers

cashiers

For safety concerns, the resort will require attendees to wear masks and temperature checks will be taken before entry.

Job fair is open to ages 21 and over. Applicants ages 18-20 can contact Chukchansi’s Recruiters at (559) 760-4107 before or after the job fair to discuss opportunities.

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino is located on 711 Lucky Lane in Coarsegold. For more information, visit www.chukchansigold.com.