CHSU Welcomes Inaugural Class of Osteopathic Medicine

California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomed their first group of medical students, comprising of 81 students at their July 21 orientation.

Out of the 81 total students, 24 are from the central valley.

“Today is a historic moment for the Valley. It is my distinct pleasure to welcome the inaugural class of 2024 to California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine,” stated John Graneto, DO, Dean of the CHSU-COM. “Today marks another step towards achieving our mission to improve the health care outcomes of people living in the Central Valley. In four short years, these future DO physicians will make an immediate impact on the health care provider deficit in our hospitals, clinics, and private practices.”

The CHSU admissions team received nearly 4,000 applications during the 2019-2020 admissions cycle. Of that, only 7 percent were selected for in-person interviews.

Candidates were selected based on their MCAT scores, GPA, letter of recommendations, personal statements and completion of pre-requisite courses. The inaugural class also included students that completed their undergraduate education at highly regarded institutions such as UCLA, UC Irvine, UC Davis, UC Berkeley, UC Merced, Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University.

“The CHSU-COM admissions team seeks to admit students who possess the academic, professional, and personal qualities necessary to become exemplary osteopathic physicians, said Dr. Graneto.

The inaugural class is also very diverse. There are 27 different languages spoken amongst the students.

“Many of our medical students and future physicians will be able to serve patients while speaking to them in their native language to gain trust and confidence, thus improving the health outcomes and wellness of our wonderfully diverse community,” said Dean Graneto.

A white coat ceremony is planned for October 2020 for CHSU-COM’s inaugural class.

The CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine is currently accepting applications for their second round of enrollment for July 2021. For more information, visit the AACOMAS website, here.