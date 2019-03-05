Chocolate Wishes and Treats brings dessert options to Sierra Vista Mall

Sierra Vista Mall is now serving dessert.

Its latest store, Chocolate Wishes and Treats offers an abundance of options to satisfy the sweet tooth. Offerings include cakes, chocolate, ice cream, candy, and customized items with more to come.

“We feature caramel apples, dessert tacos, cakes, cupcakes, etc.,” said owner Susie Bowen. “We have a fruit strawberry pizza that’s fabulous. Then, of course, we have all the candy and fresh-dipped chocolates, and we hope to have fudge soon.”

Helping run the show are Rachel Dunston, who Bowen refers to as the “cake lady,” and Becky Gentry, formerly of Mom’s Pies N Goodies.

Bowen, who ran Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in River Park for 18 years, has been looking forward to setting up shop in Clovis and tapping into a new customer base.

“We asked many of our customers where they would like to see us go, and we many people that said [Campus Pointe], Figarden, the other side of Highway 99, but most of them said right here in Clovis,” said Bowen. “It’s a family way of life and that’s where they wanted to see us. I believe we have had such an overwhelming support of response from the community, which is why we have sold out so many items.”

Chocolate Wishes is conveniently located on the east end of the mall next to Sierra Vista Cinemas 16.