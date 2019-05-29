Central Valley Motorsports: The Chevrolet Blazer is Back

After years of rumors and talk from GM, the Chevrolet Blazer is back. The original S-10 Blazer was in production from 1982-2005 and went through only one restyle in 1995 when it won the Motor Trend Truck of the year. When others think of a Blazer, they remember the full size K-5 blazer produced from 1969-1991 and replaced with the introduction of the Tahoe.

Chevrolet choose not to bring the Blazer back as a rugged 4X4 to compete with the Bronco or Jeep.

They chose to reintroduced the Blazer as a stylish and sporty five-seat mid-size SUV, starting around $29,000. It is offered with a 193-hp 2.5-liter, four-cylinder in the FWD models or a 308-hp 3.6-liter, V-6 engine available in FWD or AWD. Both engines are paired with a nine speed automatic transmission, giving the V-6 model a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds. The V-6 AWD models can also tow up to 4500 pounds, making it a great choice for boaters and outdoor Enthusiast.

The interior has the feel of a Camaro, using the same round climate control vents located below the 8 inch touch screen in the center console. All Blazer models come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and, depending on the trim level, you can also include an eight speaker Bose system, wireless cell phone chargers and mobile hotspot.

The exterior styling of the Blazer depends on the Model: the base L model, the

Premier with a chrome package and 20 inch wheels or, my favorite, the RS. It features a more aggressive look with a different grill, black trim and aggressive looking wheels. It couldn’t be called a RS model without stiffer suspension tuning and a torque vectoring differential to help in Cornering.

The Blazer is the perfect size for around town driving yet roomy enough to take on extended road trips in a SUV that stands out and will turn heads. If you would like to take a look at the all new Blazer stop by Hedrick’s Chevrolet in Clovis.

Upcoming June Car Shows:

June 1: Casa Classic Car Show-Clovis

June 1: Rods on the Bluff-Fresno

June 1-2: Goodguys Summer Get-Together-Pleasanton

June 7-9: Pismo Beach Car Show

June 15: Clovis Park in the Park

June 15-16: LA Roadster Show

June 21-23: Monterey Rock’N’Rod Car Show

June 29: Coarsegold Classic Car Show