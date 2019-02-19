CenterStage Clovis Presents “Duets” to the Central Valley

Want to enjoy a delightful afternoon filled with excellent entertainment? You’ll want to save this date.

On Saturday, March 9, CenterStage Clovis presents the next installment of the Encore! Cabaret series, “Duets.” The performance will showcase some of the greatest duets from musical theatre.

“While it’s impossible to include every epic duet from Broadway, we’re including selections from “The Phantom of the Opera”, the beautiful classic “Lily’s Eyes” from “The Secret Garden” and modern Broadway duets from shows like “Mean Girls”,” says Brandon Crane, President of the CenterStage Board of Directors. “The cast includes Lorraine Christiansen and Kari Mason (Ariel and Ursula from our recent production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”), Dakota Simpson, Adam Kitt and his barbershop quartet, gospel singer Christian David, and Dakota Simpson. Chris Moran (Good Company Players favorite and CEO of Solar Negotiators) will be making his CenterStage debut.

“Tickets include complimentary champagne, hors d’oeuvres and entry into our silent auction.”

CenterStage now offers full season tickets online with a savings of 10 to 15 percent. This includes general admission seats for each Encore! performance and choice of seating for summer performances of “Matilda” (June 20 to 29) and “Legally Blonde” (July 25 to Aug. 3). For more information, visit http://centerstageclovis.com/subscribe

“DUETS”:

Saturday, March 9, 2019, Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Auditorium, 808 4th St., Clovis, CA 93612 (559) 299-0471 Tickets $25

Doors open: 2:30 p.m.

Champagne reception and silent auction: 3 p.m.

Curtain: 4 p.m.

Runtime: 90 minutes

CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre is a community-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing fine live theatre to the Valley community. CenterStage is supported through community donations, sponsors, and theater box office revenues.

Tickets and Feedback: tickets@centerstageclovis.com

General Info: info@centerstageclovis.com Phone: (559) 323-8744 (Bus. hours)