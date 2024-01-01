Candy Cane Lane: Sharing the Spirit of Christmas is the ‘Clovis Way of Life’

by Irene Thirlwall

December 28, 2023 – Christmas time is such a busy and fun filled time. Spending Christmas in Clovis offers many options – a reprieve from the holiday hustle and bustle.

From beautifully adorned shops, Candy Cane Lane or Cindy Lane, houses on the map of lights and the wonderful sense of community, Old Town Clovis is a magical place to spend Christmas.

Visiting Candy Cane Lane, also known as Cindy Lane, in Clovis, one can either drive or walk. Walking provides the opportunity to take in the sights and enjoy booths serving treats such as hot chocolate, cappuccino, churros, and more.

Ben Awad has been selling hot chocolate for six years. “I love Christmas, I love the break, school is stressful, and this is mentally refreshing, and I love supporting the community,” Awad shared. He said he uses the funds he raises to help with college; he is a student at Fresno State University.

Maria Ballesteros had a booth with a variety of treats, trinkets, and a photo booth opportunity. It is her first year participating in the festive event. “I love the neighborhood and seeing the neighbors dress up,” she said, sharing this was her second year living in the neighborhood.

Ballesteros shared that she had seen the Grinch, Elf, and other Christmas characters around the neighborhood. The plan for her booth started with the idea of selling head bands and light-up necklaces and she also included water in her offerings.

She said as the idea was forming her family and friends wanted to join her and it grew to other items being offered such as tamales, hot cocoa, and a small trailer with pastries called “Nano Bites” that were both savory and sweet.

Ballesteros also had a friend who came and set up a photo booth with a Snoopy doghouse for a backdrop. For $5 you could get a printed photo with a mat frame to remember this special event with friends and loved ones.

Horse-drawn carriage rides, Disney princesses singing Christmas carols, traditional Christmas carolers, the Grinch drawing attention from onlookers honking their horns in approval of his antics, are just some of what you will experience.

This is all in addition to the beautifully decorated houses with amazing lights in different themes, from the traditional nativity scene to the Peanuts, to more non-traditional scenes with the Loch Ness monster with a sailboat made of lights.

If you are interested in doing your own DIY lights tour, Fresno Street Eats has made a map you can find at YourCentralValley.com.

Houses that have some amazing light shows that are synched to music are free to see and can be found in Madera, Fresno, and Clovis.

Local personality Athena Matsikas and family have been participating with lights in their neighborhood for about 14 years now and have their house on the map. “We moved into the neighborhood in 2009 when my teenager was 2 and he is now 16 and we also have a 9-year-old,” Matsikas said.

She shared that they begin preparations right after Halloween and they grow every year. “Every year gets bigger, and we add on other songs and lights,” she said. Matsikas said they got the idea from the old Santa Clause Lane, “We wanted the community to come out and feel the Christmas spirit without feeling the need to donate and my 9-year-old would run out and hand out free candy canes.”

Matsikas shared how the sense of community is at the heart of their efforts. “I feel very proud and honored to be put on the Fresno Street Eats map or any map to get people to come to our house because it brings the community together and it warms my heart.” She shared how some people come right after work and others come after dinner in their pj’s. “No matter what I just love to share the Christmas spirit with everyone.”