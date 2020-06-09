California movie theaters given OK for limited reopening

Movie theaters in California have been given the go-ahead by the state to reopen, as long as they follow a set of guidelines.

State guidance said that theaters can fill theaters up to 25 percent capacity, or up to 100 people, adding to a list of businesses being allowed to reopen such as gyms, day camps, schools, bowling alleys and others.

Counties that meet certain metrics set by the state can start reopening these businesses on Friday as California continues to ease restrictions on its stay-at-home order that has been in place since mid-March.

The state recommends that theaters implement seat reservation systems, also suggesting that moviegoers wear masks.

Film and TV production may resume subject to labor agreements.

Other entertainment businesses that have not approved for reopening include ice rinks, roller rinks and laser tag arenas. The state says that maintaining physical distancing of at least six would be difficult in these situations.

As of now, Sierra Vista Cinemas has not made public any plans of reopening.