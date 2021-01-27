Man Arrested Again for Attempted Home Burglary

Last week, Clovis Police arrested 24-year-old David Hernandez for attempting to break into a residence near the Alluvial and Peach neighborhood.

Shortly after being released from custody, he went onto social media to taunt people who commented about his arrest.

Yesterday afternoon, Clovis PD has re-arrested of Hernandez for another attempted burglary incident. Clovis PD recently responded to a call of an attempted break at the same Alluvial and Peach neighborhood where Hernandez was arrested.

Upon reviewing the homeowner’s Ring surveillance camera, detectives identified Hernandez as the culprit in the video.

Hernandez was arrested at his Fresno home without incident. He remains at Fresno County Jail and is facing charges of attempted residential burglary and probation violation.