BREAKING NEWS: State to remove mask mandates for schools

In the newest update on masking in schools. Masks will no longer be required by students or teachers beginning March 12 across California. Washington and Oregon also have joined in on the ruling to no longer require masks in schools.

This ruling comes just shy of a week’s time after which the Clovis Unified School Board voted 4-0 in favor of not forcing students out of class for not wearing their masks. Teachers in Clovis Unified had been tasked with the decision of removing students from class who had not been wearing masks in school.

The California Department of Public Health states that it “strongly recommends that individuals in these settings continue to mask in indoor settings when the universal masking requirement lifts”.

The mask mandate for schools still officially remains in effect until 11:59 P.M. on March 11th.