California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that barbershops and salons can reopen immediately in the 47 counties that have been approved to enter “Phase 2.5” of California’s Resilience Roadmap reopening guide, including Fresno County.

Newsom made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference. Just as with other businesses, salons and barbers must adhere to health and safety guidelines.

Guidelines include limiting services to those that do not require face touching and both customer and staff must wear face masks. Eyelash service, eyebrow waxing and facials are not permitted to resume, according to the state.

Services that are allowed to resume include haircuts, coloring, braiding and extensions, along with others.

Modifications to what is being allowed have come steadily over the past week.

On May 22, Fresno announced that dine-in eating services were allowed to resume May 26 as well as in-store retail shopping.

California also permitted places of worship to reopen, but with significant restrictions. Pending the approval of the county public health official, churches would be allowed to reopen so long as they do not exceed 25 percent of the buildings capacity or 100 attendees, whichever number is lower.