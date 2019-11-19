Away for the Holidays? Clovis PD is Offering Free House Checks

The Clovis Police Dept. is offering residents free house checks. Patrol volunteers will check a resident’s home who are planning to be away for the holidays.

To sign up, a person must:

Sign up at least a week in advance.

Only sign up if you’ll be gone for more than 4 days.



Check out important video on how to submit the request using the Clovis PD’s mobile app!



You can also sign up on our website, here: https://cityofclovis.com/police/police-services/

Things the Clovis PD will need to know:

The dates you’ll be away from home.

Any pets or vehicles left behind.

Name of person(s) watching your home/local contact, if anyone.

Any services to be done while you’re away (gardening, pool service…)

Any lights/things left on.

Your contact info while you’re away.