Authorities Identify Body Found in House Fire

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body that was found during a house fire earlier this week as 74-year-old Michael Colvin.

According to Sheriff’s Office, at roughly 5:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a fire at Colvin’s residence on Argyle Ave in the Tarpey Village neighborhood.

The report came from a neighborhood who was leaving for work when he saw the fire. The neighbor immediately rushed to the house and found Colvin unresponsive. The neighbor was able pull Colvin out to the front yard of the house before firefighters arrive.

Emergency aid was immediately provided to Colvin but was not successful. Colvin was pronounced deceased at the scene. However, firefighters took notice there was a gunshot wound to the man and the Sheriff’s Office were notified.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives began an investigation. Crime Scene Unit was also on the scene conducting interviews and examining in and around Colvin’s home.

Based on the findings of the investigation at the time, homicide detectives and arson investigators determined that Colvin was the sole person responsible for the house fire and that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Once an autopsy is conducted by the Coroner’s Office, a final determination of cause of death will be stated.

If you or anyone knows someone who lives alone or going through a rough period, please do not hesitate to check in on them.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, please contact Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.