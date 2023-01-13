Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley

Krystle Nozartash:

Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet.

As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.

A section of HIghway 168 closed last week, but reopened its “four lane” section between Prather and Shaver Lake to motorists Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. While vehicles are being led back and forth through one lane of traffic, motorists are advised to be patient.

Winds of up to 15 mph and a gust of nearly 25 mph are moving into Fresno County between three and four o’clock this afternoon. Clovis residents, once again, should be prepared for possible flooding and power outages.

The flood watch is in effect for the entire Central Valley, Foothills & lower Sierra from 10 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday. Sandbags are still available to the Clovis residents.

Creeks and streams are already running high and a chance of flooding may occur, according to the National Weather Service. It is said at least three additional atmospheric storms could be on the way.