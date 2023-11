November 15, 2023 – 17-year-old Arieal Hill was last seen on 11/15/23 at 7:30AM near Clovis East High School walking.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blu baggy jeans, and white shoes. She is 5’5, 190 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Arieal Hill, please call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.

Arieal voluntarily walked away from school this morning and there are no suspicious circumstances suspected at this time.