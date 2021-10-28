Annual Veterans Day Art Contest



The results of the kindergarten category of the Veterans Day Art Contest are in.

Each year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District teams up with the Clovis Art Guild to host an art contest around Veterans Day with each year hosting a different theme. The theme for this year is “1776: The American Dream.”

The results for the kindergarten category of the contest are as follows.

1st place: Isabella Rapozo- Our Lady of Perpetual Hope

2nd place: Nash Garcia- Lincoln Elementary

3rd place: Azalea Chomicky- Our Lady of Perpetual Hope

Honorable mentions were given to Cy Ortega and Jocelyn Sanchez for their pieces as well.

You can check out the art pieces of the honorable mentions and placed participants on the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Facebook page. You can also follow their page to get updated on the 1st grade category as soon as it’s announced.