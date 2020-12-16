Winter Coat Drive to Benefit Nonprofit

By
Tori Lavon
-
Jeremy Luginbill with children who received coats from the 2019 coat drive. (Photo contributed by Jeremy Luginbill)

It is the most giving time of the year. When gifts are exchanged, there are some who want a big flat screen TV however there are others who simply just want the comfort and warmth of a jacket. 

On December 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a coat drive drop off/drive-thru outside of the Clovis Police Department. 

The drive will benefit the nonprofit Fresno Mission.

All sizes are needed. The coats will be accepted with the condition that they are new or gently used.

“It is rainy and cold, I can’t imagine life without a roof or bed. There are people surviving years on the street. Anything we can do to help,” said Jeremy Luginbill, organizer of the coat drive.

Luginbill said people always wonder how they can get involved but do not know how. This is the perfect opportunity to give back. 

The goal is to get 1,500 coats donated.

For more information or do a home-pick up, contact jeremyluginbill@cusd.com.

Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California.

