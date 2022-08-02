AmeriCorps seeking math tutors

‘Seeking Math Tutors!’ Says MathCorps

California Math Corps, a program listed through the AmeriCorps State, is looking to hire math tutors for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

According to the AmeriCorps website, math tutors will “implement research-based methods to help students believe in themselves and succeed.” In growing the math skills of the youth, tutors can help with simple responsibilities such as merely showing students how to do math.

To that end, AmeriCorps also understands that this is an opportunity for tutors to build teaching and networking skills especially for those tutors who would like to go on to teach. The position of “Math Enrichment Tutor” can serve six months as members of AmeriCorps and are assigned to one school. Extensive training, support, and a curriculum are also provided to those who embark on this journey.

In expanding throughout Fresno County in the past year, the Math Corps has had trouble filling math positions says Lead Project Manager Raymundo Gonzalez. “A lot of folks don’t feel comfortable with their math.” The Math Corps intends to fill twenty-five open positions before the start of the upcoming school year.

Tutors will receive a stipend every two weeks in addition to an education award that is granted upon successful completion of service. This award also helps pay for college tuition and/or student loans.

Reliable transportation such as a car is recommended but not required, whereas the minimum age of eighteen and a high school diploma or GED equivalent are required.

To find more on questions of how to apply or even locations of participating schools, you can visit the AmeriCorps website.