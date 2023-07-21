American Legion Clovis ‘Nighthawks’ To Play in State Championship for Second Year Running

July 19, 2023 – The Clovis Nighthawks, a 19 and under travel baseball team that plays under the likeness of the American Legion Post 147 will play for a state championship for the second year in a row.

This team, composed of student-athletes from Clovis area high schools, had to win a best of five series against a Madera area team, the “Madtown Merchants” this past weekend of July 13th-15th.

With only four out of fourteen returners to the Clovis Nighthawks, the team will now travel on to UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium to play in the state championship.

Here they will play other district winning teams on July 19th-24th for the chance to be crowned state champions.

The Clovis Nighthawks have players officially listed from Buchanan High School, Clovis High School, and Clovis West High School alongside Washington Union and San Joaquin Memorial.

The team finished in second place last year to state champion Petaluma.