New Senior Housing to be Built Across from Save Mart Center

Construction for a new senior housing facility, near Fresno State began in October 2019. It will be located right next to the Campus Pointe shopping center and will feature 142 units.

Lance-Kashian & Company manages the Campus Pointe Shopping Center.

Tracy Kashian, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for the company says, “It’s for active seniors, so people who are down-sizing maybe their houses but not their lives. So to come here and be so close to all of these amazing activities and restaurants.”

The plan has always been to create housing for college students, working professionals, and seniors. The Palazzo at Campus Pointe is for college students, next door is the Palmilla Apartments for working professionals.

After the senior center is complete in spring of 2021, there are plans in the works for construction on a new hotel which will be next door to the senior center.