4th Street Antique Mall celebrates 33 years

After 33 years in Old Town Clovis, The Original 4th Street Antique Mall continues to draw in community members and owner Marty Watt wants to celebrate with the people in the form of a sale.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Watt and the 4th Street Antique Mall will begin their sale all the way through Labor Day to commemorate their 33 years in business.

“We are promoting it and will have giveaways of certificates of $33 and they could put a name in the drawing during the sale, whether they come in and buy something or not,” Watt said.

Watt originally started her shop on Fourth Street over 30 years ago and after a few relocations in between, she found herself right back where she started.

“We started on Fourth Street and we returned on Fourth Street for a reason. The traffic comes down here and we are in direct proximity to the hotels up the street and a lot of people come this way because we are open seven days a week,” Watt said. “This was the best place for us and we are happy to continue being here in Old Town Clovis.”