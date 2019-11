49 CUSD athletes sign college letters of intent

Clovis Unified high school athletes signed their letters of intent, making official their commitments on where they will compete at the collegiate level on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Here is a list of the athletes:

Buchanan

Athletic Director James Gambrell

Isaac Ayon, baseball, Oregon

Emily Cazares, softball, Arizona State

Kyler James, swimming, Adams State

Avery Lawley, softball, Fresno State

Tyler Mansheim, swimming, SMU

Jadon Martin, wrestling, Northwestern

Morgan Mathis, basketball, Chico State

Daniel Morris, swimming, Henderson State

Ashley Schroeder, beach volleyball, Oregon

Caleb Teraoka, water polo, Cal Baptist University

Giselle Uribe, soccer, University of California, Riverside

Kyler VanGrouw, track and field, TCU

Clovis High

Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick

Noah Beal, baseball, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Julia Hardwick, soccer, Fresno State

David Hawkins, volleyball, Brigham Young University

Allie Puente, softball, Marymount California University

Kassie Puente, softball, Marymount California University

Bryan Trujillo, cross country, Fresno Pacific University

Clovis East

Athletic Director Cassondra Capshew

Michelle Berry – Fresno Pacific University – basketball

Jasmine Megerdichian – Geneva College – softball

Taja Felder – University of Louisville — softball

Clovis North

Athletic Director Coby Lindsey

Cadee Amundsen, beach volleyball, Concordia University

Blake Asadoor, baseball, McPherson College

Riley Cooper, baseball, University of Arizona

Brooke Costella, swimming and diving, U.S. Air Force Academy

Megan Crecelius, volleyball, Cal State East Bay

Jordan Cusator, volleyball, Westmont College

Caleb Foster, track and field, University of Florida

Isaiah Galindo, track and cross country, University of California, Davis

Rowan Hein, basketball, University of Denver

Andrew Lee, golf, Fresno State

Holly Lusk, softball, St. Mary’s College

Natash Ochoa, softball, Sonoma State

Alyssa Orr, softball, Iowa State

Tatum Scarry, water polo, California State University, Northridge

Sydney Smith, soccer, Azusa Pacific University

Lexi Stahl, water polo, University of California, San Diego

Savannah Tucker, basketball, California State University Long Beach

Clovis West

Athletic Director Matt Loggins

Hayden Driggs, baseball, St. Mary’s College

Noah Galvan, baseball, Fresno State

Jordan Gruce, swimming and diving, Indiana State University

Ixan Henderson, baseball, Fresno State

Amber Jensen, soccer, Cal State Bakersfield

Pierson Lamborn, cross country and track, Menlo College

Jennifer Loredo, bowling, Vanderbilt University

Matt Morgan, soccer, Westmont College

Makayla Olson, cheer and stunt, Concordia University

Kiley O’Rourke, beach volleyball, Corban University

Aaliyah Seuell, basketball, Cal State Bakersfield