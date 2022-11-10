48 CUSD athletes sign college letters of intent

November 9, 2022, Forty-eight senior student athletes from CUSD signed College Letters of Intent this week. Commitments to post-secondary education included Fresno State, Fresno Pacific, Cal Berkeley, Oregon State and the Air Force Academy.
Ceremonies were planned and celebrated across the five different high schools in CUSD on November 9th. Parents, coaches, and friends cheered the fellow athletes on as they planned their future endeavors.
At every high school each following student-athlete signed their Letters of Intent:
Buchanan High School:
J.P. Acosta, Baseball, CSU Long Beach
Bailey Bracha, Soccer, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Maggie Cook, Water Polo, Fresno Pacific University
Savanna FauntLeRoy, Volleyball, Hawaii Pacific
Hilton Green, Track and Field, Oklahoma
Braden Guentz, Baseball, Pepperdine
Hayley Hartsburg, Soccer, CSU Sacramento
Grace Hutchison, Cross Country and Track and Field, BYU
Genesis Jasper, Water Polo, Arizona State
Jordan Leveque, Track and Field, CSU San Diego
Karly Lilles, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University
Christal Lopez, Softball, CSU San Diego
Jayden Mandal, Football, Fresno State
Caroline Mendyk, Cross Country and Track and Field, University of Wisconsin
Colton O’Toole, Baseball, CSU Long Beach
Noah Ray, Track and Field, University of Arizona
Olivia Sundgren, Swimming, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Sydney Sundgren, Cross Country and Track and Field, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Sloan Swan, Wrestling, Wyoming
Daisy Torres, Soccer, CSU Northridge
James Watney, Golf, Saint Mary’s
Clovis East High School:
Cadence Cunha, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University
Katrina Rodriguez, Softball, Hope International University
Jayden Xiong, Volleyball, Fresno State
Clovis High School:
Kendall Carr, Soccer, Air Force Academy
Christopher Caudillo, Cross Country, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Olivia Gutierrez, Tennis, William Jessup University
Jada Hardwick, Soccer, California State University, Monterey Bay
Ryle Hibbard, Water Polo, Biola University
Alyssa Kem, Basketball, Fresno Pacific University
Emma Ruvalcaba, Cross Country, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Ella Sweeney, Water Polo, Azusa Pacific University
Fernando Valentin, Baseball, Dakota State University
Sydnie Vanek, Volleyball, University of Arizona
Clovis North High School:
Isabella Blanco, Cross Country and Track, Sonoma State
Naleya Bridges, Softball, Longwood University
Braedyn Kincade, Soccer, California State University, Northridge
Ryan Maddox, Softball, University of Arizona
Sergio Montoya Jr., Wrestling, Oregon State
Katie Morris, Soccer, Fresno State
Clovis West High School:
Brooke Cox, Soccer, Nicholls State University
Aiden Goodrich, Volleyball, San Francisco State University
Abby Hill, Swimming, Utah Tech
Millie Morales, Softball, Cal State East Bay
Cayden Munster, Baseball, Fresno State
Maddie Rey, Softball, Fresno State
Julianne Snyder, Water Polo, University of California, Berkeley
Sidney Strickland, Water Polo, Fresno State