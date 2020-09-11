46th Annual ClovisFest Canceled

The 46th Annual ClovisFest was scheduled for the October 24-25 weekend but due to the current mandated Covid-19 health guidelines set by the state, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the celebration.

ClovisFest is an event that features hot air balloons, arts and craft vendors, food, and entertainment bringing tens of thousands of people from all over the state into Old Town Clovis.

Their International Village, is one of their newer and popular attractions that feature a variety of different cultures around the Central Valley. People of all backgrounds participate to share their culture and traditions.

In a press release, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce stated:

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank our community, membership, vendors, attractions, exhibitors, volunteers, and sponsors for their support and understanding. It was our hope that we would be able to safely host the event this year however the current COVID-19 numbers in Fresno County prevent the Clovis Chamber from moving forward with ClovisFest 2020.

“It is very unfortunate that both the Clovis Chambers’ ClovisFest and Big Hat Days were canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These events are very important to our community and the Clovis Way of Life and are greatly missed this year. We are a resilient community and we look forward to having all of the fantastic Clovis events back in 2021,” said Shawn Miller, Business Development Manager for the City of Clovis.

For 2021, the Clovis Chamber of Commerce is moving ClovisFest to an earlier date, the September 25-26 weekend.

Layla Forstedt, president and CEO of Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the cancellation of ClovisFest and 2020 events are disappointing but is optimistic about the future.

“We are saddened to hear that ClovisFest will be cancelled this year. It is a great community event that brings tourism to Clovis from all over the region. We proudly support the Clovis Chamber of Commerce and we have missed all of the events that have been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. We are optimistic that we can return to normal soon and we can once again celebrate all the wonderful community events held throughout Fresno County,” said Forstedt.