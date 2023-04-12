46 CUSD athletes sign college letters of intent

April 12, 2023 – Spring sports signings are underway, and 46 Clovis Unified seniors are making commitments to play for colleges around the nation. The athletes include wrestlers, runners and baseball players signing with colleges that include Fresno State, Easter Oregon, West Point and University of Maryland.
Three signing ceremonies – Clovis, Clovis East and Clovis North high schools – will take place today, April 12; Buchanan High will be held later this month; and Clovis West High held its ceremony just before Spring Break.
Buchanan High – Ceremony: 6 p.m., April 24, Multi-Purpose Room
Athletic Director James Gambrell, 327-3271
- Devin Alexander, Wrestling, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Mekhi Johnson, Football, Central Washington University
- Keanu Trelles, Wrestling, Cal Baptist University
- Zach Weaver, Track and Field, Arizona State University
Clovis East High – Ceremony: 12:45 p.m., April 12, Clovis East High’s West Gym
Athletic Director Cassondra Capshew, 327-4789
- Ava Benavides, Softball, Cal State East Bay
- Sierra Coyne, Water Polo, Fresno Pacific University
- Carlos Craig, Basketball, Reedley College
- L.J. Fernandez, Soccer, Eastern Oregon University
- Kylie Johnson, Water Polo, Fresno Pacific University
- Rocky Koontz, Wrestling, Menlo College
- Jordyn Kwalwasser, Volleyball, Cosumnes River College
- Cole Lomeli, Soccer, Westmont College
- Mason Martino, Baseball, Ottawa University Arizona
- Erika Nyberg, Track, West Point
- Celine Ramos, Softball, Culver Stockton College
- Nathaniel Ramos, Football, Culver Stockton College
- Katrina Rodriguez, Softball, Hope International
- Carson Sandoval, Baseball, Fresno Pacific University
- Lamaj Travis, Football, Fort Hays State
- Emma Vertiz, Water Polo, Long Beach State
- Kylie Ward, Track, Fresno State
Clovis High – Ceremony: 12:30 p.m., April 12, Clovis High North Gym
Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick, 327-1329
- Grace Carpenter, Softball, University of La Verne
- Logan Carpenter, Football, Simpson University
- Eli Henderson, Baseball, Cedarville University
- Tyler Hodges, Wrestling, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Dario Lemus, Wrestling, University of Maryland
- Zach Limon, Wrestling, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Devin Miller, Girls Basketball, Fresno Pacific University
- Chloe Mortensen, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University
- Nicolas Muro, Football, Simpson University
- Tyler Prieb, Swimming, The Master’s University
- Emma Swenson, Softball, University of Redlands
- Colby Villard, Swimming Fresno Pacific University
Clovis North High – 12:30 p.m., April 12, Clovis North High Small Gym
Athletic Director Coby Lindsey, 327-5062
- Peyton Bitter, Track and Field, Fresno State
- Tea Fitzgerald, Water Polo, University of Pacific
- Jonah Martorana, Water Polo, University of Pacific
- Kyra Miller, Volleyball, U.C. Merced
- Malik Musleh, Basketball, Fresno Pacific University
- Morgan Wilson, Volleyball, U.C. Merced
Clovis West High, Ceremony – Occurred March 29
Athletic Director Matt Loggins, 327-2101
- Kellianna Garcia, Stunt, Ottawa University Arizona
- Stella Martin, Water Polo, CSU Monterey Bay
- Allison McDougal, Swimming, Westmont College
- Dylan Senneway, Baseball, Fresno Pacific University
- Trinity Tolbert, Basketball, Fresno Pacific University
- Kylie Wancewicz, Volleyball, Fresno Pacific University
- Kelly Winter, Beach Volleyball, Master’s University