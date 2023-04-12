46 CUSD athletes sign college letters of intent

April 12, 2023 – Spring sports signings are underway, and 46 Clovis Unified seniors are making commitments to play for colleges around the nation. The athletes include wrestlers, runners and baseball players signing with colleges that include Fresno State, Easter Oregon, West Point and University of Maryland.

Three signing ceremonies – Clovis, Clovis East and Clovis North high schools – will take place today, April 12; Buchanan High will be held later this month; and Clovis West High held its ceremony just before Spring Break.

Buchanan High – Ceremony: 6 p.m., April 24, Multi-Purpose Room

Athletic Director James Gambrell, 327-3271

Devin Alexander, Wrestling, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Mekhi Johnson, Football, Central Washington University

Keanu Trelles, Wrestling, Cal Baptist University

Zach Weaver, Track and Field, Arizona State University

Clovis East High – Ceremony: 12:45 p.m., April 12, Clovis East High’s West Gym

Athletic Director Cassondra Capshew, 327-4789

Ava Benavides, Softball, Cal State East Bay

Sierra Coyne, Water Polo, Fresno Pacific University

Carlos Craig, Basketball, Reedley College

L.J. Fernandez, Soccer, Eastern Oregon University

Kylie Johnson, Water Polo, Fresno Pacific University

Rocky Koontz, Wrestling, Menlo College

Jordyn Kwalwasser, Volleyball, Cosumnes River College

Cole Lomeli, Soccer, Westmont College

Mason Martino, Baseball, Ottawa University Arizona

Erika Nyberg, Track, West Point

Celine Ramos, Softball, Culver Stockton College

Nathaniel Ramos, Football, Culver Stockton College

Katrina Rodriguez, Softball, Hope International

Carson Sandoval, Baseball, Fresno Pacific University

Lamaj Travis, Football, Fort Hays State

Emma Vertiz, Water Polo, Long Beach State

Kylie Ward, Track, Fresno State

Clovis High – Ceremony: 12:30 p.m., April 12, Clovis High North Gym

Athletic Director Jesse Hardwick, 327-1329

Grace Carpenter, Softball, University of La Verne

Logan Carpenter, Football, Simpson University

Eli Henderson, Baseball, Cedarville University

Tyler Hodges, Wrestling, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Dario Lemus, Wrestling, University of Maryland

Zach Limon, Wrestling, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Devin Miller, Girls Basketball, Fresno Pacific University

Chloe Mortensen, Soccer, Fresno Pacific University

Nicolas Muro, Football, Simpson University

Tyler Prieb, Swimming, The Master’s University

Emma Swenson, Softball, University of Redlands

Colby Villard, Swimming Fresno Pacific University

Clovis North High – 12:30 p.m., April 12, Clovis North High Small Gym

Athletic Director Coby Lindsey, 327-5062

Peyton Bitter, Track and Field, Fresno State

Tea Fitzgerald, Water Polo, University of Pacific

Jonah Martorana, Water Polo, University of Pacific

Kyra Miller, Volleyball, U.C. Merced

Malik Musleh, Basketball, Fresno Pacific University

Morgan Wilson, Volleyball, U.C. Merced

Clovis West High, Ceremony – Occurred March 29

Athletic Director Matt Loggins, 327-2101

Kellianna Garcia, Stunt, Ottawa University Arizona

Stella Martin, Water Polo, CSU Monterey Bay

Allison McDougal, Swimming, Westmont College

Dylan Senneway, Baseball, Fresno Pacific University

Trinity Tolbert, Basketball, Fresno Pacific University

Kylie Wancewicz, Volleyball, Fresno Pacific University

Kelly Winter, Beach Volleyball, Master’s University