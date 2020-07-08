Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – July 8, 2020
After Disaster Struck, One College Student Refuses to Give up Hope
Ellie Skromme remembers when it first set in that she couldn’t walk anymore. After being in rehab for two months, she came home to...
CenterStage Clovis Cancels 2020 Season Due To Coronavirus
Local theater organization CenterStage Clovis has made the decision to cancel its 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Darren Tharp, Board...
Clovis Veterans Memorial District to Host Virtual Fourth of July Celebration
The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will host its first ever virtual Independence Day celebration this Saturday. District officials said that due to the current health...
Sierra National Forest to Open Additional Recreation Sites
The Sierra National Forest (SNF) in partner with California Land Management (CLM) and Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced the opening of more developed...