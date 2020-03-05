Clovis Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital

Ron Camacho
Clovis Fire Dept. with the assist from Fresno and Fresno Country firefighters responds to an apartment complex fire near Cole Elementary School on Mar. 4, 2020. (Courtesy of Clovis Fire Dept.)

The Clovis Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that sent one person to the hospital March 4.

Fire officials responded to the call at 8:06 p.m. at the Whispering Pines Apartments located at 639 W Bullard Ave. The complex is across the street from Cole Elementary.

The fire sent one person to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Chad Fitzgerald said the fire damaged at least one unit, though there are reports that more units were affected. He was unable to provide the total number of residents that were displaced by the blaze.

He said PG&E crews are currently working to restore power to the area.

The fire department said The Red Cross is providing relief to displaced victims.

The Roundup reached out to the Whispering Pines Apartments for more information.

