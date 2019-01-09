Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – January 9, 2019
Three board members sworn in at Clovis Veterans Memorial District
The Clovis Veterans Memorial District Board swore in three members on Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Veterans Memorial Building. Incumbents Tom Wright and Susan...
Strutting their stuff, girls basketball ready for liftoff
No longer can girls basketball be labeled “the other game.” The girls of the TRAC definitely have something to say about that. This season boasts the...
Ag at Large: Leafy greens become enlightened under roof
Some growers of leafy green vegetables are benefitting from adjustable light sources that influence growth characteristics under greenhouse conditions. Others depend on reliable California...
Who will rise up: TRAC boys basketball preview
The tournaments are done, the non-league games are in the rearview mirror, and now it’s time to separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we...