2023: The year in review

January 1, 2024 – From Atmospheric Rivers to the opening of a brand new Clovis Senior Activity Center. 2023 proved to be year of monumental events. Just in case you need a memory jogger, here is a list of some of the events of 2023 which prove Clovis is a ‘Way of Life’.

January 2023

Fresno State Marching Band closes Rose Parade

Dr Steven Shute retires from vision care after 48 years

Clovis Christmas Tree falls due to inclement weather

State of Emergency declared for Fresno County due to ‘Atmospheric River’

Auberry Road goes into new year with closure due to rock slides

Clovis Unified School District opens new gymnastic center

Kim E. Armstrong sworn in as president of Clovis Community College

February 2023

Clovis Unified Reyburn Intermediate School receives Exemplary Art Education Award

CPU Special Enforcement Teams’ Human Trafficking Operation Nets 6 Arrests

CUSD Superintendent O’Brien Announces Her Retirement

Clovis Rodeo dedicates Plaque to Corrie Echeverria

4 Million donated to Clovis Community Cancer Institute

CUSD holds school safety meeting prior to Clovis West receiving 4th swatting call

March 2023

State Highway Route 168 interchange at Fowler Avenue declared a memorial to Dr. Fareed Wade Nader, professor emeritus of geomatics at Fresno State University.

Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich announced as the 109 th Rodeo Grand Marshalls

Red Cross opens emergency shelter for residents of Prather, Auberry and Shaver Lake

Atmospheric River – Central Valley Unprecedented Storms continue to batter Fresno County

Historic Preservation Committee members selected

Public debates continue: Should chickens be allowed as pets?

Clovis Unified School District selects Dr. Corrine Folmer as new Superintendent

Clovis Fire hosts statewide training symposium

Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama to be name of new CUSD School

April 2023

Big Hat Days 2023 draws out “record crowd” for 85th annual celebration

Nordstrom Rack opens in Clovis at the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center located on Herndon and Clovis Ave.

Clovis celebrates the 109th Clovis Rodeo

May 2023

Clovis Fire begins rebuilding of Fire Station 2

Clovis PD makes arson arrest after labradoodle “Charlie” alerts owner of fire

Clovis City Council votes against backyard chickens

City of Clovis proclaims week of May 21 st National Public Works Week

Assembly Bill 1207 addresses exploding child cannabis poisonings </li

</li Clovis SET Detectives investigate shooting at Sierra Vista Mall

June 2023

City Engineer Mike Harrison retires after 39 years of service

Red Bank Elementary celebrates Teacher for 50 years at CUSD

Clovis Elks Lodge host annual Flag Day Ceremony

Clovis Union High School 1948 graduating class holds 75 th Reunion

Thad Avery announced as new City Engineer

CUSD Superintendent Dr Eimear O’Brien attends final Board Meeting

July 2023

Clovis crowned one of the best cities to live in the U.S.

Rotary Park closes due to continued coyote sightings

Future Farmers from Japan visit Clovis East ag farm

‘BookGate’ is addressed for first time during the July 10th City Council Meeting.

Fourth of July Fatal Collision: Man hit and killed by Clovis Fire Trust

August 2023

Clovis PD hosts their 12th annual ‘Clovis Night Out’

California 9/11 Memorial Board announces World Trade Center attack Survivor as honored speaker

Clovis Transit proposes new bus routes

Clovis Elks Hosts 1st Annual Purple Heart Recognition Luncheon

Clovis Elks Lodge” donates over 400 Backpacks filled with school supplies to local students

Young Marines honor WWII Navajo Code Talkers

September 2023

2023 California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony honors retired Port Authority of NY and NJ Police Detective, Navy Veteran, and 9/11 survivor, Will Jimeno.

Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosts it’s 48th annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly

October 2023

Peggy Bridges and the Clovis Senior Activity Center achieve dream of new grand piano for brand new Clovis Senior Activity Center.

Terry P. Bradley Educational Center Groundbreaking

November 2023

CJ Albertson Breaks Two Cities Marathon Record

New Clovis Senior Activity Center officially opens with Ribbon cutting on November 20th.

December 2023