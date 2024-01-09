2023: The year in review

January 1, 2024 – From Atmospheric Rivers to the opening of a brand new Clovis Senior Activity Center. 2023 proved to be year of monumental events. Just in case you need a memory jogger, here is a list of some of the events of 2023 which prove Clovis is a ‘Way of Life’.
January 2023
- Fresno State Marching Band closes Rose Parade
- Dr Steven Shute retires from vision care after 48 years
- Clovis Christmas Tree falls due to inclement weather
- State of Emergency declared for Fresno County due to ‘Atmospheric River’
- Auberry Road goes into new year with closure due to rock slides
- Clovis Unified School District opens new gymnastic center
- Kim E. Armstrong sworn in as president of Clovis Community College
February 2023
- Clovis Unified Reyburn Intermediate School receives Exemplary Art Education Award
- CPU Special Enforcement Teams’ Human Trafficking Operation Nets 6 Arrests
- CUSD Superintendent O’Brien Announces Her Retirement
- Clovis Rodeo dedicates Plaque to Corrie Echeverria
- 4 Million donated to Clovis Community Cancer Institute
- CUSD holds school safety meeting prior to Clovis West receiving 4th swatting call
March 2023
-
State Highway Route 168 interchange at Fowler Avenue declared a memorial to Dr. Fareed Wade Nader, professor emeritus of geomatics at Fresno State University.
- Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich announced as the 109th Rodeo Grand Marshalls
- Red Cross opens emergency shelter for residents of Prather, Auberry and Shaver Lake
- Atmospheric River – Central Valley Unprecedented Storms continue to batter Fresno County
- Historic Preservation Committee members selected
- Public debates continue: Should chickens be allowed as pets?
- Clovis Unified School District selects Dr. Corrine Folmer as new Superintendent
- Clovis Fire hosts statewide training symposium
- Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama to be name of new CUSD School
April 2023
-
Big Hat Days 2023 draws out “record crowd” for 85th annual celebration
- Nordstrom Rack opens in Clovis at the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center located on Herndon and Clovis Ave.
- Clovis celebrates the 109th Clovis Rodeo
May 2023
- Clovis Fire begins rebuilding of Fire Station 2
- Clovis PD makes arson arrest after labradoodle “Charlie” alerts owner of fire
- Clovis City Council votes against backyard chickens
- City of Clovis proclaims week of May 21st National Public Works Week
- Assembly Bill 1207 addresses exploding child cannabis poisonings</li
- Clovis SET Detectives investigate shooting at Sierra Vista Mall
June 2023
- City Engineer Mike Harrison retires after 39 years of service
- Red Bank Elementary celebrates Teacher for 50 years at CUSD
- Clovis Elks Lodge host annual Flag Day Ceremony
- Clovis Union High School 1948 graduating class holds 75th Reunion
- Thad Avery announced as new City Engineer
- CUSD Superintendent Dr Eimear O’Brien attends final Board Meeting
July 2023
- Clovis crowned one of the best cities to live in the U.S.
- Rotary Park closes due to continued coyote sightings
- Future Farmers from Japan visit Clovis East ag farm
- ‘BookGate’ is addressed for first time during the July 10th City Council Meeting.
- Fourth of July Fatal Collision: Man hit and killed by Clovis Fire Trust
August 2023
- Clovis PD hosts their 12th annual ‘Clovis Night Out’
- California 9/11 Memorial Board announces World Trade Center attack Survivor as honored speaker
- Clovis Transit proposes new bus routes
- Clovis Elks Hosts 1st Annual Purple Heart Recognition Luncheon
- Clovis Elks Lodge” donates over 400 Backpacks filled with school supplies to local students
- Young Marines honor WWII Navajo Code Talkers
September 2023
- 2023 California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony honors retired Port Authority of NY and NJ Police Detective, Navy Veteran, and 9/11 survivor, Will Jimeno.
- Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosts it’s 48th annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly
October 2023
- Peggy Bridges and the Clovis Senior Activity Center achieve dream of new grand piano for brand new Clovis Senior Activity Center.
- Terry P. Bradley Educational Center Groundbreaking
November 2023
- CJ Albertson Breaks Two Cities Marathon Record
- New Clovis Senior Activity Center officially opens with Ribbon cutting on November 20th.
December 2023
- City Christmas Tree Replaced just in time for annual Tree Lighting ceremony.
- Clovis City Council recognizes students who were selected to be a part of the new city of Clovis Youth Commission.
- Clovis High Cougars win 5th soccer championship trophy at Powerade showcase