2023: The year in review

By
CR Staff
-
(Photo from City of Clovis, California – Government Facebook Page) The City of Clovis Christmas Tree, located at the Clovis Civic Center, falls over on January 8, 2023 during the rain and wind that swept through the area in January 2023.

January 1, 2024 – From Atmospheric Rivers to the opening of a brand new Clovis Senior Activity Center.  2023 proved to be year of monumental events. Just in case you need a memory jogger, here is a list of some of the events of 2023 which prove Clovis is a ‘Way of Life’.

January 2023

  • Fresno State Marching Band closes Rose Parade
  • Dr Steven Shute retires from vision care after 48 years
  • Clovis Christmas Tree falls due to inclement weather
  • State of Emergency declared for Fresno County due to ‘Atmospheric River’
  • Auberry Road goes into new year with closure due to rock slides
  • Clovis Unified School District opens new gymnastic center
  • Kim E. Armstrong sworn in as president of Clovis Community College

February 2023

  • Clovis Unified Reyburn Intermediate School receives Exemplary Art Education Award
  • CPU Special Enforcement Teams’ Human Trafficking Operation Nets 6 Arrests
  • CUSD Superintendent O’Brien Announces Her Retirement
  • Clovis Rodeo dedicates Plaque to Corrie Echeverria
  • 4 Million donated to Clovis Community Cancer Institute
  • CUSD holds school safety meeting prior to Clovis West receiving 4th swatting call

March 2023

  • State Highway Route 168 interchange at Fowler Avenue declared a memorial to Dr. Fareed Wade Nader, professor emeritus of geomatics at Fresno State University.

  • Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich announced as the 109th Rodeo Grand Marshalls
  • Red Cross opens emergency shelter for residents of Prather, Auberry and Shaver Lake
  • Atmospheric River – Central Valley Unprecedented Storms continue to batter Fresno County
  • Historic Preservation Committee members selected
  • Public debates continue: Should chickens be allowed as pets?
  • Clovis Unified School District selects Dr. Corrine Folmer as new Superintendent
  • Clovis Fire hosts statewide training symposium
  • Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama to be name of new CUSD School

April 2023

  • Big Hat Days 2023 draws out “record crowd” for 85th annual celebration

  • Nordstrom Rack opens in Clovis at the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center located on Herndon and Clovis Ave.
  • Clovis celebrates the 109th Clovis Rodeo

May 2023

  • Clovis Fire begins rebuilding of Fire Station 2
  • Clovis PD makes arson arrest after labradoodle “Charlie” alerts owner of fire
  • Clovis City Council votes against backyard chickens
  • City of Clovis proclaims week of May 21st National Public Works Week
  • Assembly Bill 1207 addresses exploding child cannabis poisonings</li
  • Clovis SET Detectives investigate shooting at Sierra Vista Mall

June 2023 

  • City Engineer Mike Harrison retires after 39 years of service
  • Red Bank Elementary celebrates Teacher for 50 years at CUSD
  • Clovis Elks Lodge host annual Flag Day Ceremony
  • Clovis Union High School 1948 graduating class holds 75th Reunion
  • Thad Avery announced as new City Engineer
  • CUSD Superintendent Dr Eimear O’Brien attends final Board Meeting

July 2023

  • Clovis crowned one of the best cities to live in the U.S.
  • Rotary Park closes due to continued coyote sightings
  • Future Farmers from Japan visit Clovis East ag farm
  • ‘BookGate’ is addressed for first time during the July 10th City Council Meeting.
  • Fourth of July Fatal Collision: Man hit and killed by Clovis Fire Trust

August 2023

  • Clovis PD hosts their 12th annual ‘Clovis Night Out’
  • California 9/11 Memorial Board announces World Trade Center attack Survivor as honored speaker
  • Clovis Transit proposes new bus routes
  • Clovis Elks Hosts 1st Annual Purple Heart Recognition Luncheon
  • Clovis Elks Lodge” donates over 400 Backpacks filled with school supplies to local students
  • Young Marines honor WWII Navajo Code Talkers

September 2023

  • 2023 California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony honors retired Port Authority of NY and NJ Police Detective, Navy Veteran, and 9/11 survivor, Will Jimeno.
  • Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosts it’s 48th annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly

October 2023

  • Peggy Bridges and the Clovis Senior Activity Center achieve dream of new grand piano for brand new Clovis Senior Activity Center.
  • Terry P. Bradley Educational Center Groundbreaking

November 2023

  • CJ Albertson Breaks Two Cities Marathon Record
  • New Clovis Senior Activity Center officially opens with Ribbon cutting on November 20th.

December 2023

  • City Christmas Tree Replaced just in time for annual Tree Lighting ceremony.
  • Clovis City Council recognizes students who were selected to be a part of the new city of Clovis Youth Commission.
  • Clovis High Cougars win 5th soccer championship trophy at Powerade showcase