2019 Miss Clovis and Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen crowned

On Feb. 9, the new Miss Clovis and Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen were announced.

Miss Clovis, held in the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium, featured four contestants: Emily Palmer, Kristalyn Roman, Jacqueline Trafton, and Marion Carpenter. From the four, Trafton came out on top.

Trafton is a student at Clovis Community College and studies criminology. Prior to being crowned Miss Clovis 2019, she had been competing in the Miss America Organization for six years. Her accolades include: 2014 Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen; 2017 Miss Delta Valley Outstanding Teen; and 2018 Miss Madera County. Trafton will be representing Clovis at Miss California this coming summer.

Trafton’s platform was “Pink Heals.” The Miss Clovis organization states as her goal: “One third of the world suffers with five or more ailments. With the help of Pink Heals and as Miss Clovis, Jacqueline would like to reach out and spread love, hope, and support to those families in their time of need –– by making one of our famous home visits, replace lost income, or arrange transportation to appointments. With every dollar raised between their volunteers and the community, they are changing a person’s life for the better.”

Kate Kalocsai took the crown for 2019 Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen. A sophomore at Clovis East High School, she is a participant on the school’s veterinary science team, and she is a Fresno Fair showman. She’s also been a competitive dancer for eight years. Kalocsai does this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Her platform was Saving Animals: Efforts in Finding Shelter Animals a Forever Home.

Both Trafton and Kalocsai won awards, mainly in the form of scholarship money. Trafton took home the top Miss Clovis award of $1000 while also winning Best Talent and Best Interview. Kalocsai took home $500 for winning 2019 Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen while also winning Best Talent.

Other awards at Miss Clovis included Marion Carpenter for First Runner Up and Krystalyn Roman for Miss Congeniality. Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen included Mackenzie Stafford for First Runner Up and Jocelyn Vang for Miss Congeniality.