14-Year-Old Teen Missing in Clovis

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and local authorities are working together in search for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Alexis Ford, 14, of Clovis has been missing since September 19, 2020.

She was last seen at home with her family. Authorities believe she may still be in the area and be in the company of an adult female.

Alexis is 5’6″, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Alexis, please contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678.

Alexis’s missing poster can be found here: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1404121/1/screen