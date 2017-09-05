Yosemite Falls Café offers wide variety and friendly atmosphere

Picking a restaurant that everyone will enjoy can be a daunting task, especially if you have a large group going out to dine. Yosemite Falls Café in Clovis is the perfect solution to this dilemma, as it offers a wide variety of entrees. Those feeling fancy can order a steak or salmon, while others can opt for a juicy burger, specialty salad or sandwich.

On the Roundup’s recent visit, our staff members selected varying lunch items. Our social media specialist decided on a pasta entrée, our publisher had a salad sandwich combo, I had fish tacos, and a few ordered burgers. Everyone was happy with their choice.

Known for its vast selection and family friendly environment, Yosemite Falls Café is often used as a local meeting place for many Clovis senior groups and clubs and the restaurant is happy to accommodate a large crowd. The food, while great in quantity, also doesn’t skimp on quality. Their fish tacos, for example, are renowned in my book as being among the best in town surpassed only by a couple restaurants that specialize in seafood south of the border.

Yosemite Falls is also famous for its giant burger, the El Capitan, which has a one-pound seasoned thick and juicy burger patty topped with melted cheddar, jack and Swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, all on a six-inch sesame seed bun.

For visitors, Yosemite Falls Café also provides a great atmosphere for those planning to head to Yosemite National Park. Diners can immerse themselves in the spirit of the park at the eatery that is adorned with cabin style décor and paintings and photographs of Yosemite’s beautiful landscape, including landmarks like El Capitan, Half Dome, and of course, Yosemite Falls.

For more information on Yosemite Falls and to see a full menu, visit YosemiteFallsCafe.net