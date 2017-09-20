For the past few years Valley rodders have been spending the weekend before Labor Day in Solvang for the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show. This year was no different, they started arriving in the afternoon for the Friday Night Barbecue and open house at the Mendenhall’s Museum in Buellton. If you are interested in old gasoline memorabilia and Dry Lakes Racing Hall of Fame, this museum is a must see.

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26, everyone headed to downtown Solvang for the 13th Annual Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show. After checking in and the parking, everyone heads to their favorite Danish restaurant for a great breakfast. When the shops open for business, the women take off for a day of shopping at all the unique shops. There is something of interest for almost everyone. Thousands of spectators gather for this show to see the classic vehicles on display. Late in the afternoon, everyone gathered in the park for the awards ceremony to hear the winners announced. This year’s winners are as follows:

Stock Class Winners:

Antiques to 1931 All Makes – Robert Fredricks, 1930 Ford Model A Pickup Roadster, Porter Ranch

1932–1949 All Makes – Ron Long, 1936 Ford Roadster, Solvang

1950’s All Makes (except 55-57 Chevy) – Thomas Rauch, 1956 Monarch Lucerne, Goleta

1955-57 Chevy – Robert Palmer, 1957 Chevy Nomad Wagon, Cudahy

1960-1967 GM (Excl. Class G) – Jon Stephen, 1967 Chevy Chevelle, Buellton

1968-1980 GM (Excl. Class G) – Dennis Simonson, 1969 Pontiac Custom S Coupe, Clovis

1960-1967 Ford/Mopar/Other (Excl. Class G) – Phillip Beuoy, 1936 Ford Galaxie 500 R Code, Santa Ynez

1968-1980 Ford/Mopar/Other (Excl. Class G) – Rob May, 1969 Mercury Cougar, Lompoc

64-80 Mustang/Camaro/Challenger/Coda/Firebird – Dave Andrews, 1970 Plymouth Cuda, Lompoc

Corvette’s to 1980 – Richard Cheek, 1965 Chevy Corvette, Fullerton

Trucks to 1980 – Domenic & Davana Valentino, 1951 International Metro Truck, Glendora

El Camino, Ranchero to 1980 – Ken & Lida Spencer, 1964 Chevy El Camino, Paso Robles

Sports Car (Foreign/Domestic) to 1980 – Daniel Redmon, 1959 Morgan Plus Four, Lompoc

Modified Class Winners:

T-Bucket/Hot Rod (Open) to 1948 – Jim Parchen, 1932 Ford Roadster, Cambria

Hot Rod (Coupe/Sedan) to 1932 – Ron Poe, 1932 Ford Sedan, Nipomo

Hot Rod Coupe 1933-48 – Rodney Cox, 1935 Chevy Master Coupe, Chatsworth

Hot Rod Sedan 1933-48 – Ruben Martinez, 1934 Ford 2-Door Sedan, Santa Barbara

1949-59 All Makes (Except 55-57 Chevy) – Steve Romero, 1954 Chevy Suburban Carryall, Moorpark

1960-1967 All Makes – Manny Rodriquez, 1962 Chevy Impala SS, Oxnard

1968-1980 All Makes – Rodger Lane, 11973 Dodge Dart Sport 340, Orcutt

1955 Chevy – Todd Frazier, 1955 Chevy Bel Air, La Habra

1956 Chevy – Jess Mendez, 1956 Chevy Bel Air, Simi Valley

Camaro/Challenger/Cuda/Firebird/Mustang to 1980 – Wayne Waldrip, 1967 Chevy Camaro, Cayucos

1955-57 Chevy Nomad – Rosendo Gonzales, 1956 Chevy Nomad, Salinas

Trucks to 1949 – Greg & Kiki Hahs, 1946 Chevy COE Truck, Upland

Trucks 1950-1980, Danny & Missy Trejo, 1952 Chevy Suburban/Carryall, Santa Barbara

El Camino, Ranchero to 1980 – Vito Mineo, 1969 Chevy El Camino, Canyon Country

Sports Car (Foreign/Domestic) to 1980 – Brandon Montano, 1974 Datsun 260Z, Santa Barbara

Special Interest Class Winners:

Pro-Street/Street Legal Race – Jerry & Lorrie Jacobs, 1957 Chevy Bel Air, Orcutt

AC Cobra’s All Years – Ira Aboulafia, 1965 Shelby Cobra, Simi Valley

Woodies – Bill & Gina Stunkard, 1937 Chevy Woodie, Orcutt

Rat Rods – Eric Kieding, 1947 Dodge Truck, Solvang

Race Car – Max Hanberg, 2009 TRM, Solvang

Special Award Winners:

Best of Best – Stock – Ron & Willa Bergland, 1965 Pontiac Catalina 2+2, Fresno

Best of Best – Modified – Richard Esqueda, 1967 Chevy Chevelle, Goleta

Mayor’s Choice – Robert Fredericks, 1930 Ford Model A Pickup Roadster, Porter Ranch

Gary Horn Memorial Plaque – Greg & Kiki Hahs, 1946 Chevy COE Truck, Upland

Upcoming Events:

September 24: OLPH Car Show, Clovis

September 24: British Car Show, Clovis

September 30: 3rd Annual Classic Fly-In and Classic Car Show, Chandler Executive Airport

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com or call (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com.