Veteran leader August Flach elected to CVMD Board of Directors

Clovis Veterans Memorial District has a new – but familiar – face serving on its board of directors.

The new member is August Flach, a longtime Clovis resident and U.S. Army veteran who is heavily involved in local veteran organizations and causes.

The appointment became official Thursday, Nov. 1 when Flach was sworn in by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig during the board’s monthly meeting.

“It is an honor to continue the legacy of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District while continuing to do the work I love alongside veterans in our community and their families,” Flach said in an email to the Roundup.

Flach takes over the director seat formerly occupied by Gordon Pickett.

According to his bio on CVMD’s website, Flach was drafted in June of 1968 and served until he was honorably discharged in June 1970. After his service, he spent 40 years managing teams of sales and customer relationship specialists in large-scale corporate environments.

Flach’s resume includes a stint as commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3225, where he is still an active member.

In addition to his involvement with VFW, he is an active member of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), and helped coordinate veteran service officers in support and assistance of local programs.

Flach is now part of a five-member governing board that includes chairman Tom Wright, vice chairman Dr. William Rice, board secretary Don Watnick, and director Susan Frantzich.

CVMD board meetings are held the first Thursday of each month, and are open to the public.