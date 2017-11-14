Thursday’s One Enchanted Evening to feature carriage rides and launch of new Old Town logo

With leaves falling and the chilly weather setting in, Old Town Clovis is getting ready to kick off this holiday season by hosting One Enchanted Evening on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Participating businesses in Old Town celebrate this event with an open house offering hospitality to their customers though refreshments, carolers and horse drawn carriage rides throughout Old Town. It’s a wonderful time to window shop, meet up with friends, get a bite to eat and meet merchants. Streets and shops are beautifully decorated for the holidays and the popular carriage rides are offered at no cost to the public.

The 15-minute carriage rides are operated from the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue, in front of The Old Hotel Bistro, and are also available weekends beginning Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 23.

In addition to the traditional activities at One Enchanted Evening, the City of Clovis is set to unveil the restored 104-year-old water tower and celebrate the official launch of new Old Town logo.

“At 6 p.m., Mayor Bob Whalen will take the stage at Centennial Plaza, located at the intersection of Pollasky and Bullard Avenues, for a ceremony which will culminate in the lighting of the tower, which will reveal the new logo,” the City of Clovis stated in a news release.

The Old Town Logo was developed as part of the Central Clovis Specific Plan, a detailed focus study of the Old Town area with plans to refine and update the vision for the district and to guide the future growth and development of Old Town for the next 20 years. This plan also ushered in the ability to develop the two new Centennial Plaza buildings also located at Pollasky and Bullard Avenues.