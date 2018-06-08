Summer Movie Nights return to Clovis

Disney Pixar’s film “Inside Out” led the first Summer Movie Night of the season on June 1 at Dry Creek Park. The free event, hosted by Clovis Police Department, was a hit with the community – and there’s more to come.

“Inside Out” was scheduled to start at dusk, a little after 8 p.m. Families started arriving around 5:30 p.m. and took advantage of the comfortable evening temperature to visit with friends and let kids enjoy the playground. Pets were allowed as long as they were on a leash. Early birds were able to pick out a spot to view the movie, set up lawn chairs or blankets, visit with friends and savor the free hamburgers, chips and popcorn. Several folks visited Lolo Hawaiian Shaved Ice to buy their delicious cold treats.

Organizations and vendors were on hand to provide educational fun.

Reptile Ron entertained adults and children with presentations, featuring a variety of friendly critters, along with information about each animal. All of the animals were socialized and used to humans, so it was easy to interact with them.

“Look, mom! He likes me, he likes me,” said a little girl as she petted a Flemish Giant rabbit nuzzling her hand.

Reptile Ron was not the only animal presence; human and canine members of the Clovis Police K-9 Unit welcomed the public’s interest.

Among the informational booths were Freeman Orthodontics, Compass Charter Schools, New York Life and PG&E.

Ted Honey represented the PG&E Safety Information Program. Fascinating his audience, he displayed safety equipment as he talked about dangers of high voltage lines and demonstrated possible real life scenarios on an electronic model.

“What happens with Mylar balloons when people are finished with them?,” asked Honey. “One of the things we want to make sure of is that the balloons are not released into the air. They can short out power lines and cause power outages. No one wants that, right? Let air out of the balloons then dispose of them properly. Never turn them loose.”

Another organization involved with Summer Movie Nights was the Fresno Joshua Campaign International Worship Center. Along with providing free bread for those who wanted it, the Center was instrumental in providing much of the food items, setting up the movie equipment and the movie itself.

According to Clovis Community Service Officer Mitchell Singh, additional dates and times for movie nights are a possibility.

“We are working on scheduling them on a Thursday and/or Saturday as well as Fridays,” Singh said. “Join us for our next free summer movie night on Friday, July 6. It is being held at Letterman Park [on Villa between Barstow and Bullard]. We will be showing “Coco” by Disney Pixar and it will start at dusk. There will be free hot dogs, popcorn, and more [while supplies last], and our sponsor is the AAA office at Clovis and Herndon. Along with free food, there will be local vendors selling items, free games, and more.”

Clovis PD has more community events coming up later this summer.

“We have community events throughout the year that we are always excited to share,” added Singh. “Other than the summer movie nights, we have Clovis Night Out coming Sept. 22 at Sierra Meadows Park, Shop with A Cop Fundraiser Dinner on Aug. 4, and more.”