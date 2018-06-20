Sierra Vista Mall honors fathers with ‘Donuts with Dad’

Sierra Vista Mall hosted “Donuts with Dads” Saturday, June 16, as an early Father’s Day celebration. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids, dads and families enjoyed free coffee and orange juice along with complimentary delicious treats from Clovis Donuts.

That’s not all – there were robots and reptiles to meet, cards and collectibles to browse and prizes to win. Coupons for mall merchants were handed out and radio station 105.1 The Blaze provided entertainment.

“This is our second year,” said Natalie Khan, Sierra Vista Mall’s marketing director. “We love hosting this event. We have a lot of activities, fun things that families can do together.”

Approximately 500 people stopped by to join the fun.

Kids were intrigued by the impressive 7-foot tall robot, “Blaze,” from Mega Legends. As he demonstrated an LED light show and the 10-inch video screen on his chest, the human robot interacted with the audience and posed for photos.

“I was a little scared at first, but he’s really nice,” said a 4-year-old boy who had his picture taken with “Blaze.”

Another favorite attraction was Reptile Ron Animal Presentations. Kids and their parents had the opportunity to handle the animals, including snakes and lizards. If people had reservations, they overcame them through personal contact.

Reptile Ron and his team enjoyed answering questions and often showcase animals other than reptiles. On Saturday, he brought along an adorable family of guinea pigs.

“Here we have mom, dad, and the two babies,” said Haiden, family friend of Ron. “We have a blast doing this,” he added. “It’s always so much fun.”

Throughout the morning, a steady stream of visitors moved past Kohl’s informational booth promoting John Walsh’s National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, tables containing A to Z Cards & Collectibles and watched karate exhibitions presented by Fresno Kenpo Karate.

