Sierra Vista Mall holds 13th Annual Asian Resource Fair

Sponsored by radio broadcasting station KBIF 900 AM, the 13th annual Asian Resource and Job Fair was held at the Sierra Vista Mall on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Booths of participating sponsors included Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, Realty Concepts, PG&E Care Program, Omni Family Health, Fresno City College, Wells Fargo and Chang Homes. Informational booths were set up throughout the mall and some companies like Cargill offered job opportunities.

“We’ve been busy, a lot of people have come by,” said a KBIF representative. “There’s a lot of resource information here that people may not know about.”

The one-day event, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., was an excellent opportunity for the community to become familiar with local agencies, businesses and educators in a fun and relaxed setting. Visitors received giveaways, had the chance to win $50 gift cards, bags of rice or Fresno Fair tickets, and enjoyed cultural activities that included graceful Hmong dancers.

A complimentary directory magazine, Txhawb, was available for those who wanted to know more about resources and services in the area as well as read inspiring stories.

Bilingual representatives manned many of the booths.

“I can help customers with any banking needs, whether it is just to learn how to operate the ATM or translation of real estate banking services,” said Wells Fargo-Sunnyside branch personal banker, Pa Nou Thao. “We want the Hmong community to get the information they need.”

The Central Valley is home to over 100,000 Asian residents. Since 1954, Asian voice radio KBIF 900 AM, owned by Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting, has served the Central San Joaquin Valley and now broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week with ethnic programming.

Currently, the schedule consists of Hmong and Laotian programs on Monday through Friday with Punjabi programs on Saturday and Sunday.