Second annual ArtHop showcases all Clovis Adult Education has to offer

Clovis Adult Education hosted its second annual ArtHop Thursday evening – a night of food trucks, live music, artwork and education.

The school, whose motto is “improving lives through education,” did just that with a turnout of roughly 400-500 students, instructors and proud family and friends in attendance.

Kelly Peterson, who is in charge of Community Education at Clovis Adult School, said, “Everyone is very excited to show off their artwork!”

“I am really pleased that so many of our instructors are participating,” she said. “It is really a collaboration with our art instructors and our students.”

One of those participants was Susan Bier-Stanberry, a three-year Clovis Adult School student who had her drawing work proudly on display.

Bier-Stanberry graduated with a degree in art from Fresno State and is now attempting to pursue her master’s degree.

“You need a portfolio with a pretty full body of work to get into that program,” she said. “That’s why I’ve been attending Belinda’s class.”

Belinda Tomlinson has been an instructor at the school for three and a half years and teaches beginning to advanced acrylic painting and drawing classes.

“My goal is to provide them with a little bit of everything,” Tomlinson said. “The goal of my students is to have fun, socialize and learn different techniques.”

Tomlinson added, “I make sure we cover a gamut of things and I provide materials and teach for all different levels.”

Fred Figueroa has been a pottery instructor in the Clovis Unified School District since 1972 and started teaching one night a week at Clovis Adult School three years ago.

Two of his 21 students were demonstrating their work with clay on the potter’s wheel outside the classroom and others had their work on display inside next to Figueroa’s large body of work.

“I would say this is just 1/16th of my inventory,” Figueroa said. “It starts with [making the pottery for] gifts but turns into a passion for working with the earth.”

“It’s just you and the clay,” he continued. “In the beginning the clay controls you, but once you get your hands in it, after a while, you control the clay.”

Figueroa’s goal for is to provide enough education and direction that eventually his students aren’t just playing with, but controlling the clay as well.

Peterson said the school plans on making ArtHop a biannual event by adding one in the spring.