The City of Clovis is helping residents protect their homes from flooding by offering a maximum of 10 free sandbags to each address within city limits.

Residents that need sandbags can pick them up from the City Corporation Yard, located at 155 N. Sunnyside Ave. between Tollhouse and Herndon across from Bicentennial Park.

This storm is forecast to continue in the area through Saturday.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (559) 324-2600.