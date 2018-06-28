QK unveils new office space in Old Town’s SoFi District

The SoFi District in Old Town Clovis was buzzing with excitement Thursday morning as the community welcomed QK, an award-winning regional engineering and planning firm, with a grand opening ceremony.

QK’s move to Old Town comes after a company-wide rebranding process in which the company changed its name from Quad Knopf to QK, and appointed a new leader as part of a succession plan.

“QK is thrilled to be in Old Town Clovis,” said Ronald J. Wathen, QK’s new President and CEO. “The area has changed so much, especially in the last couple of years with the new SoFi District. This building is incredibly beautiful, it fits right into the Old Town feel and our staff really loves it.”

QK has been serving the Fresno-Clovis community for nearly 50 years.

Today it offers services in five divisions: Engineering Design and Construction Management; Survey and GIS; Urban Design and Landscape Architecture; Planning; and Biology and Environmental Permitting.

“We house a number of different types of expertise and all that is housed under one roof to help our clients succeed with their project objectives. It’s just a strategy that’s worked for us,” said Wathen.

With over 110 employees, QK continues to grow with offices in Visalia, Merced, Roseville, Bakersfield, Porterville, Denver and now, Clovis.

“Being around for 46 years, we have our sights set on continuing to grow geographically across the areas that we serve,” said Wathen. “We’ve had a busy 12-18 months and this move to Clovis is just a great culmination of a lot of hard work.”

QK plans to host a public open house later this year.