Planet Fitness coming to Clovis

With four gyms in Fresno, Planet Fitness is branching into Clovis for location No. 5.

The fitness center is taking over the old CVS Pharmacy building at 634 Shaw Ave., west of Sierra Vista Mall. The site is currently under construction with major renovations to both the interior and exterior of the building.

According to its Facebook page, Planet Fitness is “working hard to open in mid-June.”

PF is holding a pre-grand opening sale for memberships. The cheapest option starts at $10 a month. A Black Card membership is also available for $21.99 which grants access to more services and amenities. Both offers expire June 7.