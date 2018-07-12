NBA star Robin Lopez gives back to Fresno County Public Library

Robin Lopez, a Fresno native and current player for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, has given the Fresno County Public Library $8,000 to support its Summer Reading Challenge.

Lopez was joined in this effort by his mother, longtime Fresno County schoolteacher Deborah Ledford.

The donation was accepted at the July 10 meeting of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. Chairman Sal Quintero recognized Lopez and Ledford and thanked them for their support of the Challenge.

Originally, Ledford had planned to donate $8,000 worth of books that her children and grandchildren had enjoyed. After discussions with her son and Fresno County Public Library staff members, the decision was made to donate the money and allow FCPL to utilize its expertise and purchasing power to purchase books for children participating in the Summer Challenge. The donation increased that program’s budget by 73 percent and putting more books into local children’s hands.

“The Fresno County Public Library is grateful to have champions like Robin Lopez and Deborah Ledford helping get books into the hands of children,” said County Librarian Kelley Landano. “Putting a book in their hands is the first step in getting children to read.”