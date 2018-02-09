Memorial, Freeway 168 Interchange Dedication to be held in honor of late Harry Armstrong

In honor of the longtime and late Clovis council member Harry Armstrong, the Armstrong family is hosting a Memorial and Freeway 168 Interchange Dedication on Feb. 15 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

A lunch buffet will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Memorial and Freeway 168 Interchange Dedication at 12:30 p.m. The Memorial and Freeway 168 Interchange Dedication is open to the public.

Friends, family and dignitaries are invited to attend.

The family requests any remembrances be made to the Clovis Rodeo Association Foundation, P.O. Box 445, Clovis, CA 93613.